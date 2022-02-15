Judge Denies Bail for US-Russia Dual Citizen in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme, Releases His Wife

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Judge Beryl Howell on Monday ordered Ilya Lichtenstein, a dual citizen of the United States and Russia, to remain in detention while his wife Heather Morgan to be released from detention prior to further legal proceedings against the couple on charges of engaging in a $4.

5 billion cryptocurrency scheme.

The US authorities arrested Lichtenstein and Morgan last week for allegedly conspiring to launder cryptocurrency stolen from a $4.5 billion hack of the virtual exchange Bitfinex in 2016. Law enforcement recovered more than 94,000 bitcoi in the case, valued at more than $3.6 billion at the time of the seizure.