Judge Gives Trump Until Monday To Respond To Motion To Limit Social Media Use

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) A US judge gave former President Donald Trump until Monday to respond to the prosecutor's bid to restrict his social media use on concerns that he might divulge sensitive information about the ongoing election interference case.

Special Counsel Jack Smith requested that a protective order cover dissemination of secret materials by Trump through social media on Friday, a court filing showed, a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

On Saturday, Obama-nominated District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Trump until 5 p.m. on Monday to respond to the prosecutor's motion. A Trump 2024 presidential campaign spokesperson reacted on social media by calling Trump's posts on his Truth Social site "the definition of political speech."

