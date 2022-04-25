UrduPoint.com

Judge Holds Trump In Contempt, Fines Him $100,000 Per Day For Ignoring Subpoena - NY AG

April 25, 2022

Judge Holds Trump in Contempt, Fines Him $100,000 Per Day for Ignoring Subpoena - NY AG

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Former US president Donald Trump has been held in contempt of court and fined $100,000 a day by a judge for ignoring subpoenas by the New York State's Attorney-General Letitia James, the prosecutor said via Twitter on Monday.

"In a major victory, a court has ruled in our favor to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court," said James, who is investigating allegations that Trump illegally inflated the value of his assets to obtain loans beyond merit. "Donald Trump must pay $10,000 per day for every day that he continues to defy the court's order to turn over documents to my office."

