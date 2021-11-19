UrduPoint.com

Judge In Charge Of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Jury Bus Incident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Jury Bus Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) MSNBC news has been banned from the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courthouse where the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is taking place after an employee of the media outlet was stopped by police while following a bus with the jurors in the case, Judge Bruce Schroeder said from the bench on Thursday.

MSNBC producer James Morrison was apprehended by Kenosha police after running a red light while following a bus transporting the jurors. Morrison told the authorities that he was following the bus at the direction of NBC producer Irene Byon.

"The matter is under further investigation at this point... I've instructed that no one from MSNBC News will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial. This is a very serious matter and I don't know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus, that's an extremely serious matter and will be referred to a number of authorities for further action," Schroeder said.

The jurors are transported from a different location to the courthouse in a bus with covered windows in order to avoid exposure to protest signs or media, Schroeder explained.

The jury is currently deliberating Rittenhouse's case and whether to find the teenager guilty on charges including reckless homicide and reckless endangerment for shooting three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha in August of 2020.

The Wisconsin National Guard has 500 troops deployed near Kenosha in order to assist local law enforcement with public safety responses should they need it following when the jury announces its decision.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Police August 2020 Media From Employment

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Houthi Military Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Houthi Military Officer Alshaer - Treasury

37 minutes ago
 Germany to introduce tighter curbs on unvaccinated ..

Germany to introduce tighter curbs on unvaccinated: Merkel

37 minutes ago
 Civic polls to be held under old delimitation basi ..

Civic polls to be held under old delimitation basis: AJK PM

37 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 6 Iranian Cyber Actors, 2 Charged for ..

US Sanctions 6 Iranian Cyber Actors, 2 Charged for Alleged Meddling in 2020 Elec ..

37 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca announces 'robust' results from anti-C ..

AstraZeneca announces 'robust' results from anti-Covid drug trial

37 minutes ago
 UN Chief Urges States to Abolish Death Penalty Ahe ..

UN Chief Urges States to Abolish Death Penalty Ahead of US Inmate Jones' Executi ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.