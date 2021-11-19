Judge in Charge of Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Jury Bus Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) MSNBC news has been banned from the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courthouse where the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is taking place after an employee of the media outlet was stopped by police while following a bus with the jurors in the case, Judge Bruce Schroeder said from the bench on Thursday.

MSNBC producer James Morrison was apprehended by Kenosha police after running a red light while following a bus transporting the jurors. Morrison told the authorities that he was following the bus at the direction of NBC producer Irene Byon.

"The matter is under further investigation at this point... I've instructed that no one from MSNBC News will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial. This is a very serious matter and I don't know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus, that's an extremely serious matter and will be referred to a number of authorities for further action," Schroeder said.

The jurors are transported from a different location to the courthouse in a bus with covered windows in order to avoid exposure to protest signs or media, Schroeder explained.

The jury is currently deliberating Rittenhouse's case and whether to find the teenager guilty on charges including reckless homicide and reckless endangerment for shooting three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha in August of 2020.

The Wisconsin National Guard has 500 troops deployed near Kenosha in order to assist local law enforcement with public safety responses should they need it following when the jury announces its decision.