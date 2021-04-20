(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has instructed the jury to begin deliberations for a verdict.

"Now members of the jury, the case is in your hands," Cahill said on Monday.

"I'm certain that you realize this case is important and serious and therefore deserves your careful consideration."

The trial of Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd last May, entered the closing arguments phase on Monday with a verdict expected to be given as early as this week.

Chauvin faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - entailing a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and ten years in prison, respectively.