Judge In S.African Graft Probe Slaps Down Zuma Bid For Recusal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:49 PM

The head of a South African panel investigating rampant state corruption under Jacob Zuma shot down Thursday a bid by the ex-president to have him step aside

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The head of a South African panel investigating rampant state corruption under Jacob Zuma shot down Thursday a bid by the ex-president to have him step aside.

Zuma, seeking what he called an "impartial" judge, had accused Judge Raymond Zondo of bias and demanded he recuse himself.

But Zondo tossed out the application, saying it "failed to meet the test for a reasonable apprehension of bias.""The application for my recusal falls... and it is accordingly dismissed," ruled Zondo who is also deputy chief justice of South Africa's Constitutional Court.

Zuma's lawyer fought back, telling Zondo "you have become a judge in a dispute that involves yourself."

