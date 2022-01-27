UrduPoint.com

Judge Jails 'GoldenAce' To 3 Years For Selling Identities On Dark Web - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) A US judge has sentenced Canadian citizen Slava Dmitriev to three years for access device fraud in selling more than 1,700 stolen identities on the dark web, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Dmitriev, 29, of Vaughn, Ontario, Canada has been sentenced to three years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release," the Justice Department said in a press release. "Dmitriev pleaded guilty on August 30, 2021 to the charge of fraud and related activity in connection with access devices.

"

According to the charges and other information presented in court, Dmitriev used the moniker "GoldenAce" to buy and sell stolen identities, including social security numbers, on the dark net marketplace AlphaBay. 

From May 2016 onward, Dmitriev sold 1,764 items on AlphaBay for approximately $100,000, the release said.

Dmitriev also collaborated with the cyber-extortionist group "the Dark Overlord" (TDO) and on July 11, 2016, he received a spreadsheet from TDO containing approximately 200,000 stolen identities, the release added.

