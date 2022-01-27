Judge Jails Men for 44 Months for Attacking Police in US Capitol Breach - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) A Washington, DC judge has sentenced a man to more than three and a half years in prison for attacking police with a traffic barrier during the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said.

"A South Carolina man was sentenced today to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ... counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, South Carolina, pitched various objects at officers with the US Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department, including an orange traffic barrier and two stick-like objects, the Justice Department said.

"Based on the size and weight of the objects, as well as the speed and force with which Languerand threw them, the items were capable of inflicting serious bodily injury. ... Languerand took possession of a police riot shield, struck it against the ground, and then held it in front of him as he confronted police," the release said.

The authorities have arrested more than 725 individuals in nearly all 50 US states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol.

