Judge orders Norway attacker held in medical facility

Kongsberg, Norway, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A Norway court on Friday ordered the man who killed five people in a bow-and-arrow attack held in detention at a medical facility, as questions mounted about his mental health.

Prior to the ruling by the Kongsberg court, prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told AFP that if the detention was granted, the attacker, identified as Espen Andersen Brathen, would be held at a medical facility due to questions about his health.