Judge Reaffirms Decision To Hold Suspected Michigan School Shooter In Adult Jail Facility

Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) District Court Judge Nancy Carniak reaffirmed her previous decision to hold teen Michigan school shooter suspect Ethan Crumbley in an adult detention facility despite his age during a procedural hearing on Monday.

"I did make a ruling prior. I still feel strongly about that. His conduct could be a menace to other juveniles. I think his placement is appropriate in the adult facility, specifically the Oakland County Jail, and he of course shall be confined and meet the statutory guidelines for when a juvenile is in that facility," Carniak said.

Crumbley is being charged with murder and terrorism for allegedly killing four students and wounding several others during a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each for their alleged role in obtaining the gun and failing to prevent the shooting.

Crumbley's defense team raised concerns that the teen is within earshot of adult inmates at the facility where he is being held, which is in violation of guidelines meant to prevent contact between juvenile and adult inmates, and unsuccessfully requested he be moved to the juvenile detention facility.

Prosecutor Marc Keast said during the hearing that he would talk with jail officials in order to ensure that Crumbley does not come within eyesight or earshot of the facility's adult detainees.

Carniak rescheduled a preliminary hearing in the case to January 7, 2022 in order to give attorneys adequate time to review evidence.

