Judge Rejects First Bid To Block UK Parliament Suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:48 PM

Judge rejects first bid to block UK parliament suspension

Opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament in the final weeks before Brexit lost the first of several legal bids to stop him on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament in the final weeks before Brexit lost the first of several legal bids to stop him on Friday.

Scottish judge Raymond Doherty rejected the request for a temporary injunction pending a full hearing in the case on September 6.

"I'm not satisfied that there's a need for an interim suspension or an interim interdict to be granted at this stage," Doherty said in his ruling.

Queen Elizabeth II has already given the go-ahead to shutter parliament between mid-September and October 14 -- just two weeks before the Brexit date of October 31.

The move was widely seen as limiting the time for parliamentarians to move against Johnson, who has said Britain must leave the EU with or without a deal.

Legal bids to halt the suspension have also been launched in Belfast and London.

Former prime minister John Major, a strong supporter of EU membership, has said he will seek to join the London legal action.

Johnson announced the surprise decision Wednesday to dismiss parliament -- known as proroguing -- next month for nearly five weeks.

The move sent shockwaves through British politics, triggering a furious outcry from pro-Europeans and MPs opposed to a no-deal exit.

Wrong-footed, Johnson's opponents labelled the suspension of parliament a "coup" and a "constitutional outrage".

