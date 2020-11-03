UrduPoint.com
Judge Rejects Trump Bid To Halt Mail-In Ballot Counting In Nevada County- Attorney General

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Judge Rejects Trump Bid to Halt Mail-In Ballot Counting in Nevada County- Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A US judge has rejected a bid by President Donald Trumps and the Republican Party to temporarily halt the counting of mail-in ballots in Nevada's Clark County due to transparency concerns at the polls, Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement on Monday.

"The president's deliberate attempts to undermine Nevada's elections have failed yet again," Ford said in the statement. "He has made every attempt to control the outcome of this election without any regard for the health and safety of residents or Nevada's state laws designed to protect the sanctity of the ballot."

Ford pointed out that the judge's ruling makes it clear Nevada officials have placed proper procedures to observe election polls.

The Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit arguing that Clark County Registrar Joseph Gloria failed to submit a plan by April 15 to assign people to observe the delivery, counting, handling and processing of ballots.

The Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party wanted a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to halt the counting of ballots in Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas.

Trump has repeatedly warned that mailing-in ballots can lead to vote harvesting and election fraud.

