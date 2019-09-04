UrduPoint.com
Judge Rules Johnson's Suspension Of UK Parliament Lawful

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:11 PM

Judge rules Johnson's suspension of UK parliament lawful

A British judge on Wednesday ruled in favour of Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament in a move that will provide some respite for the beleaguered prime minister

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A British judge on Wednesday ruled in favour of Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament in a move that will provide some respite for the beleaguered prime minister.

Judge Raymond Doherty at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland's highest court, rejected a legal challenge by Johnson's opponents -- one of three before the courts.

"This is political territory and decision-making, which cannot be measured by legal standards, but only by political judgements," Doherty said in his ruling.

"I do not accept the submission that the prorogation contravenes the rule of law," the judge said.

Joanna Cherry, an MP for the Scottish National Party (SNP), who was one of the people behind the challenge, said the judge had ruled that the courtcould not pronounce itself on the exercise of government's power to suspendparliament.

