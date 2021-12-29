Judge Sentences California Jewish Center Killer to Life Plus 30 Years - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) A US Federal judge has sentenced a California man to a sentence of life in prison plus 30 years in added sentences for killing a woman at a Jewish center in 2019 and for trying to burn down a mosque, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"John Earnest, a California man who entered the Chabad of Poway on April 27, 2019, opened fire and killed one woman, injured three others, and attempted to kill 50 others, was sentenced today in the Southern District of California to life followed by 30 years in prison for his crimes," the release said.

Earnest previously pleaded guilty to a 113-count indictment that included 54 counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, 55 counts of violating the Church Arson Prevention Act and four firearms offenses, the release said.

"All people deserve to live and worship peacefully. ...The Department of Justice stands with our Jewish and Muslim community members, we reject hate in all forms, and we are committed to prosecuting bias-motivated violence to the fullest extent," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the release.

According to court documents, on the morning of April 27, 2019, Earnest drove to the Chabad of Poway synagogue and entered the building armed with a Smith and Wesson M&P 15 assault rifle that was fully loaded with a ten-round magazine. He opened fire, killing one person and injuring three, the release added.