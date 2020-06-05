UrduPoint.com
Judge Sets $1Mln Bail For 3 Minneapolis Policemen Charged In George Floyd's Death- Reports

Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) A US judge has set a $1 million bail for three former Minneapolis police officers recently charged in the death of African American man George Floyd, local media outlet FOX 9 reported on Thursday.

The report said the US judge set each officer's bail at $1 million or $750,000 with conditions.

On Wednesday, former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in Floyd's death.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder to allegedly killing Floyd.

Chauvin's bail is also set at $1 million and he is due in court on June 8.

Each officer faces up to 40 years in prison, according to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

A video of Floyd's arrest by the four officers showed Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and laying on his stomach and repeatedly saying that he could not breathe.

In an official medical report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the US state of Minnesota ruled Floyd's death a homicide.

