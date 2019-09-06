UrduPoint.com
Judges Reject Legal Challenge Against UK Parliament Suspension

The High Court in London on Friday rejected a legal challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to order the suspension of parliament from next week

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The High Court in London on Friday rejected a legal challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to order the suspension of parliament from next week.

The "claim is dismissed," Ian Burnett, the most senior judge in England and Wales, told the court after a challenge supported by former prime minister John Major.

Your Thoughts and Comments

