Open Menu

Judge's Ties To Burisma-Linked Law Firm, Hunter Biden 'Conflict Of Interest' - Trump

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Judge's Ties to Burisma-Linked Law Firm, Hunter Biden 'Conflict of Interest' - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said in a statement that US Federal judge Tanya Chutkan's ties to a Burisma-linked law firm and Hunter Biden constituted a conflict of interest in his election-related case.

Chutkan is assigned to handle the criminal case Trump faces for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"The Obama appointed judge in the free speech indictment of me by my political opponent, crooked Joe Biden's Department of Injustice, shared professional ties at the law firm that worked for energy company Burisma, based in Ukraine, of which Hunter Biden and his associate were 'proud' members of the board, and were paid millions of Dollars, even though Hunter knew almost nothing about energy. How much was the law firm paid? So horrible. This is a classic conflict of interest! 'Gateway Pundit'," Trump said on Tuesday.

Yahoo news confirmed that Chutkan and Hunter Biden were both employed by, or as partners of, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP (BSF) between 2010 and 2014.

BSF did work for the Ukrainian oil company Burisma through Hunter Biden in May 2014, the report said.

Chutkan reportedly worked for the BSF law firm from 2002 until June 2014, leaving when then-President Barack Obama appointed her to be a federal judge in Washington.

Chutkan is the only federal judge in Washington to issue sentences to convicted January 6 rioters that were longer than what prosecutors had requested, according to media reports.

She has reportedly sentenced at least 38 individuals convicted on charges in connection to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, most whom were sentenced to prison time even if prosecutors were not seeking such sentences.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and argued that the newly unveiled indictment against him is the latest attempt by the "Biden crime family" and the weaponized US Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Ukraine Washington Company Oil Trump January May June Criminals 2020 Family Media From Million

Recent Stories

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

4 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

4 hours ago
Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

4 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

4 hours ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From World