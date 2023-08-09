WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said in a statement that US Federal judge Tanya Chutkan's ties to a Burisma-linked law firm and Hunter Biden constituted a conflict of interest in his election-related case.

Chutkan is assigned to handle the criminal case Trump faces for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"The Obama appointed judge in the free speech indictment of me by my political opponent, crooked Joe Biden's Department of Injustice, shared professional ties at the law firm that worked for energy company Burisma, based in Ukraine, of which Hunter Biden and his associate were 'proud' members of the board, and were paid millions of Dollars, even though Hunter knew almost nothing about energy. How much was the law firm paid? So horrible. This is a classic conflict of interest! 'Gateway Pundit'," Trump said on Tuesday.

Yahoo news confirmed that Chutkan and Hunter Biden were both employed by, or as partners of, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP (BSF) between 2010 and 2014.

BSF did work for the Ukrainian oil company Burisma through Hunter Biden in May 2014, the report said.

Chutkan reportedly worked for the BSF law firm from 2002 until June 2014, leaving when then-President Barack Obama appointed her to be a federal judge in Washington.

Chutkan is the only federal judge in Washington to issue sentences to convicted January 6 rioters that were longer than what prosecutors had requested, according to media reports.

She has reportedly sentenced at least 38 individuals convicted on charges in connection to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, most whom were sentenced to prison time even if prosecutors were not seeking such sentences.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and argued that the newly unveiled indictment against him is the latest attempt by the "Biden crime family" and the weaponized US Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.