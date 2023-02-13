Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Parliament Amid Mass Protests - Reports

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, has granted its approval to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform, allowing the bill to pass on the first reading, Israeli media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, has granted its approval to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform, allowing the bill to pass on the first reading, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The committee members voted 9-7 in favor of the reform bill, the Jerusalem Post reported. Opposition lawmakers tried to disrupt the vote, shouting "shame" and "disgrace."

The reform gives the cabinet control over the selection of new judges and allows the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority, among other points.

The vote on the bill took place amid mass protest against Netanyahu's reform. Its opponents argue the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

On Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the nation, urging the government to delay the adoption of the bill. According to media reports, thousands of cars headed to Jerusalem to take part in demonstrations against the reform. Several key highways in Tel Aviv remain blocked by protesters demanding the cancellation of the reform process.