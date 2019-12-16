UrduPoint.com
Judiciary Committee Report Urges US House To Act Against Trump With Urgency

Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:12 PM

The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee compiled its efforts to impeach Donald Trump into a 658-page formal report, arguing that the US president betrayed his office and calling on the lower chamber of Congress to act urgently against him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee compiled its efforts to impeach Donald Trump into a 658-page formal report, arguing that the US president betrayed his office and calling on the lower chamber of Congress to act urgently against him.

The report laid out the reasoning behind the case to impeach Trump just days before the full House of Representatives is scheduled to vote whether he will be impeached.

"By his actions, President Trump betrayed his office. His high crimes and misdemeanors undermine the Constitution. His conduct continues to jeopardize our national security and the integrity of our elections, presenting great urgency for the House to act," the report said.

Last week, the House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of advancing two articles of impeachment that accuse Trump of abusing power of office and obstructing Congress.

Democrats have argued the charges fall under the umbrella of "high crimes and misdemeanors" for which the US president can be impeached.

The Judiciary Committee said in the report that taken together, the articles charge that Trump has placed his personal, political interests above US national security, free and fair elections and above the system of checks and balances.

"He has engaged in a pattern of misconduct that will continue if left unchecked. Accordingly, President Trump should be impeached and removed from office," the report said.

If the full House of Representatives impeaches Trump, he will then face a trial in the Republican-majority Senate.

Trump has said the impeachment inquiry as a sham and another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

