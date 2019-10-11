UrduPoint.com
Julian Assange To Appear Before UK Court On Friday Regarding Extradition To US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks website, is set to appear before a UK court on Friday regarding the issue of his extradition to the United States.

He will appear for an administrative hearing on October 11, which will be followed by a case management hearing on October 21.

Assange and WikiLeaks leaped into the spotlight back in 2010 when they released a leaked classified video of the killing of two Reuters staffers by the US forces' airstrike in Iraq in 2007, which became high-profile. The group has since published hundreds of thousands of other classified materials on the United States activities carried out during its invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.

The United States has requested the extradition of the whistleblower. Washington initially charged Assange with conspiring to carry out a computer offense. However, the US Justice Department subsequently extended the charges so the whistleblower may now face up to 175 years in prison.

Assange was arrested in London in April and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012 when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possible extradition to the United States.

