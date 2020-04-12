MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Stella Morris, the fiance of Julian Assange and father of his two children, has urged the UK government to release the WikiLeaks founder from jail amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in an interview with the UK newspaper Mail on Sunday.

Morris called for Assange to be released from Belmarsh prison in London, where he is currently being held as he faces extradition to the US on charges related to the Espionage Act, as she fears that he will not survive should he contract the coronavirus disease.

"Julian's poor physical health puts him at serious risk, like many other vulnerable people, and I don't believe he will survive infection with coronavirus," Morris said, as quoted by the newspaper.

She added that Assange is effectively being held in solitary confinement, which is also having a significant mental toll on the WikiLeaks founder.

"Mentally, I do not think he will survive further enforced isolation either," Morris said.

In her first public appearance, the South Africa-born lawyer explained that she began her relationship with Assange in 2015, while he sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to prevent extradition to Sweden. Morris has since given birth to Assange's two sons, Gabriel and Max, she told the newspaper.

"Now I have to speak out because I can see that his life is on the brink," Morris said, explaining why she publicly announced herself as the mother of Assange's children.

The UK government has announced plans to temporarily release thousands of prisoners as part of efforts to limit the possibility of the coronavirus disease spreading within the country's jails.

Assange faces extradition to the US to stand trial on 18 Federal charges, 17 of which are in relation to the US Espionage Act. The WikiLeaks founder could be sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison if convicted.