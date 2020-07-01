UrduPoint.com
July 1 Turnout For Amendments Vote In Moscow At 42.36% After 2.5 Hours Of Polling

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:33 PM

July 1 Turnout for Amendments Vote in Moscow at 42.36% After 2.5 Hours of Polling

The turnout during the final voting day on the constitutional amendments in Moscow is at 42.36 percent as of 10:30 a.m. local time [07:30 GMT], the Russian Central Election Commission announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The turnout during the final voting day on the constitutional amendments in Moscow is at 42.36 percent as of 10:30 a.m. local time [07:30 GMT], the Russian Central Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin has cast his ballot at the 2151 polling station located in the Russian academy of Sciences in Moscow, where he traditionally votes.

Elsewhere in the country, the highest voter turnout of 84.62 percent has been registered in the Chechen Republic, while the lowest turnout of 32.68 percent has been recorded in the Murmansk Region.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation.

Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Vladimir Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.

