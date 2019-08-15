UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

July 2019 Hottest Month On Record For Planet: US Agency

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:46 PM

July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US agency

July 2019 temperatures were the hottest ever recorded globally, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, confirming earlier observations by the European Union

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :July 2019 temperatures were the hottest ever recorded globally, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, confirming earlier observations by the European Union.

"Much of the planet sweltered in unprecedented heat in July, as temperatures soared to new heights in the hottest month ever recorded. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows," the agency said.

According to the NOAA, the average global temperature in July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees Celsius (60.4 Fahrenheit), making it the hottest July in its records, which go back to 1880.

The previous hottest month on record was July 2016.

"Nine of the 10 hottest Julys have occurred since 2005-with the last five years ranking as the five hottest," the NOAA said.

Alaska had its hottest July since it began keeping records in 2005, several countries in Europe saw new temperature records, and it was also the hottest month ever across Africa as a whole.

Average Arctic sea ice meanwhile set a record low for July, running 19.8 percent below average, and surpassing the previous historic low of July 2012 according to an analysis by the National Snow and Ice Data Center using data from NOAA and NASA.

Average Antarctic sea ice was 4.3 percent below the 1981-2010 average, making it the smallest for July in the 41-year record.

Related Topics

Africa Century Snow Europe European Union July 2016 2019 From

Recent Stories

UEFA postpones key Champions League reform meeting ..

34 seconds ago

Give IoK people right to self-determination to pur ..

35 seconds ago

Top Democrats Urge Israel to Lift Ban on US Congre ..

37 seconds ago

Kyrgios fined $113,000 for Cincinnati meltdown, fa ..

44 seconds ago

Felix has new-look Atletico dreaming of La Liga gl ..

7 minutes ago

Top Ukrainian Court Looking Into Motion to Void Pa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.