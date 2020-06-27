UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

July Flights In US To Be Filled With Passengers Despite COVID-19 Spread- American Airlines

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

July Flights in US to Be Filled With Passengers Despite COVID-19 Spread- American Airlines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Although a surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases were reported in various US states, July flights will be filled again with passengers, American Airlines said in a statement on Friday.

"As more people continue to travel, customers may notice that flights are booked to capacity starting July 1," the statement said.

"American will continue to notify customers and allow them to move to more open flights when available."

The American Airlines' posture follows a similar policy change carried out by Spirit and United Airlines.

However, other major domestic US passenger carriers, including Delta, Southwest and JetBlue, continue to follow a more cautious policy of leaving middle seats in aisles empty to permit distance between passengers.

Related Topics

May July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

Chilean Presidential Office Searched After Bomb Th ..

6 minutes ago

Mongolia's Ruling Party Wins General Election by L ..

6 minutes ago

Meeting reviews measures on flood protection, reli ..

6 minutes ago

Executive Order to Reduce Importance of College De ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.