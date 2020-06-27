July Flights in US to Be Filled With Passengers Despite COVID-19 Spread- American Airlines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Although a surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases were reported in various US states, July flights will be filled again with passengers, American Airlines said in a statement on Friday.

"As more people continue to travel, customers may notice that flights are booked to capacity starting July 1," the statement said.

"American will continue to notify customers and allow them to move to more open flights when available."

The American Airlines' posture follows a similar policy change carried out by Spirit and United Airlines.

However, other major domestic US passenger carriers, including Delta, Southwest and JetBlue, continue to follow a more cautious policy of leaving middle seats in aisles empty to permit distance between passengers.