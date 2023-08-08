July hottest-ever month on record globally: UN weather agency

The global average temperature for July 2023 was the highest on record and likely for at least 120,000 years, the UN weather agency, WMO, and partners said Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The global average temperature for July 2023 was the highest on record and likely for at least 120,000 years, the UN weather agency, WMO, and partners said Tuesday.

"The global average temperature for July 2023 is confirmed to be the highest on record for any month," said Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director at the European Commission's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"The month is estimated to have been around 1.5C warmer than the average for 1815 to 1900, so the average for pre-industrial times." Briefing journalists in Geneva, Ms Burgess noted that July had been marked by heatwaves "in multiple regions around the world".

Based on data analysis known as proxy records, which include cave deposits, calcifying organisms, coral and shells, the Copernicus scientist added that it "has not been this warm for the last 120,000 years".

Records were also broken for global sea surface temperatures, after "unusually high" temperatures this April that led to the ocean surface warming in July to some 0.51C above the 1991-2020 average.

From the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Chris Hewitt, Director of Climate Services, pointed to the agency's prediction in May that there was a " 98 per cent likelihood" that one of the next five years would be one of the warmest on record.

He also reiterated that while there was a 66 per cent chance that the 1.5C threshold above the pre-industrial value would be exceeded in this timeframe, it would likely be a "temporary" change.

Temporary or not, any such increase would have "dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events", Ms Burgess warned. "It shows the urgency for ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main driver behind these records." WMO's Hewitt said that it was also important to note that 2015 to 2022 were the "eight warmest years" according to readings going back at least 170 years, despite prevailing La Ni�a conditions in the Pacific ocean that "tend to reign in the global average temperature and suppress them slightly".

The WMO added that "the long-term warming trend is driven by continued increases in concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere which have all reached record observed highs".

"The warmest year on record so far was 2016 and that particular year was associated with a very strong El Ni�o event on top of the long-term warming of the climate system," he added.