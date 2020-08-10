UrduPoint.com
July US Deficit Falls To Half 2019 Level As Delayed COVID-19 Taxes Come Due - Report

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Novel coronavirus-related delays in US tax filing deadlines until mid-July sliced the monthly budget deficit in half from a year ago, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report on Monday.

"The Federal budget deficit in July 2020 was $61 billion, CBO estimates, compared with a deficit of $120 billion in the same month last year," the report said.

July tax collections were "unusually large" because deadlines for individual and corporate payments were delayed until July due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the report also said.

As a result, July's shortfall was an aberration following months of larger than expected deficits due to the changed deadlines, as well as passage of pandemic relief measures including the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, the report added.

The total US budget deficit for fiscal 2020, with July being the tenth month, reached $2.8 trillion, more than triple the $0.9 trillion during the same period in 2019, according to the report.

