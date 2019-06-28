UrduPoint.com
Juncker Photographed Playing Grand Piano On G20 Sidelines In Japan's Osaka

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

Juncker Photographed Playing Grand Piano on G20 Sidelines in Japan's Osaka

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has played a grand piano on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, according to a photo published by the commission's chief spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has played a grand piano on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, according to a photo published by the commission's chief spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, on Friday.

"An ode to the joy of multilateralism," Schinas tweeted posting the photo depicting Juncker sitting at a grand piano and playing something.

The EU official anthem is based on famous "Ode to Joy" composed by Ludwig van Beethoven in 1823.

The two-day G20 summit kicked off in Japan's Osaka on Friday. The participants are discussing a wide range of issues, including global security, trade relations and global terrorism.

