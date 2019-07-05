Juncker Says EU Council Naming EU Top Job Candidates Not Transparent

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday that the naming of EU top job nominees by the European Council was not transparent, unlike his own nomination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday that the naming of EU top job nominees by the European Council was not transparent, unlike his own nomination.

After talks fraught with tension, the council rejected the leading candidate system that had been used with Juncker and chose German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen as as a candidate to head the commission.

"The process was not very transparent, but the process which led to my nomination in 2014 was very transparent," Juncker told reporters, when asked abut the nomination process.

Under the spitzenkandidat system, each political group in the European Parliament nominates a candidate to potentially lead the commission, and the European Council, which does the nominations, takes into account the candidature of the group that secured the most votes in the election. However, this year, the council rejected the candidature of Manfred Weber, put forward by Juncker's European People's Party (EPP)