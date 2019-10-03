UrduPoint.com
Juncker Says Johnson's Brexit Proposals Have 'Some Problematic Points'

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday that his latest Brexit proposals still had "some problematic points" that needed to be addressed in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, Johnson sent a letter to Juncker to outline his new Brexit proposals, which remove the contentious Irish backstop. The new plan envisages that Northern Ireland will leave the EU Customs Union after the end of the transition period, together with the rest of the United Kingdom. The plan also provides for the creation of a regulatory zone on the island of Ireland covering all goods. All customs processes necessary to ensure compliance with the UK and EU customs regimes are expected to take place electronically, with a minimum number of physical checks.

According to the European commission, Juncker welcomed Johnson's determination to "make progress towards a deal" and "acknowledged the positive advances, notably with regards to the full regulatory alignment for all goods and the control of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

"The President also noted that there are still some problematic points that will need further work in the coming days, notably with regards to the governance of the backstop," the commission added.

Juncker pledged that the commission would "now examine the legal text objectively."

He, in particular, stressed that the commission sought a "legally operational solution" that would prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, preserve cooperation between the south and the north as well as the all-island economy, and protect the European single market.

