(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Friday that Turkey's activities off the coast of Cyprus were unacceptable, saying that the commission will take "not soft" action to respond to this conflict.

Cyprus, supported by the European Union, has been protesting Turkey's drilling off its coast where gas fields have been discovered.

Ankara, in its turn, claims rights for natural resources in the area.

"We are in full solidarity with Cyprus. What Turkey is doing in the territorial waters of Cyprus is totally unacceptable. The [European] Commission has been charged to propose measures to be taken as soon as possible, when it comes to this conflict, and will do so. And this will not be soft measures," Juncker told reporters at a press conference on the results of the first day of the ongoing European Council meeting.