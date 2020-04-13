Juncker Urges EU to Take Tough Line on Hungary Over Coronavirus Power Grab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Ex-European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has slammed the European Union over its "wishy-washy" response to what it sees as Hungary's failure to uphold EU values.

The EU's executive body warned unnamed members in March that coronavirus response must not encroach on the bloc's fundamental principles, after a bill was passed to the Hungarian parliament that would allow the prime minister to rule by decree indefinitely.

"When it comes to the rule of law standard, it is not wishy-washy, but plain language that counts," Juncker told the Politico media company.

He admitted that direct criticism was unlikely to have any immediate effect on Prime Minister Viktor Orban, "but it would have made the course of the front lines clearer.

"

Juncker also criticized lack of unity among the EU's North and South on the economic response to the epidemic after the Netherlands refused to sign up to the collective issuance of debt, so-called corona bonds, to help worst-hit southern countries.

"Now we have let the North-South conflict flare up again without any need," he said, adding "we've learnt nothing."

The 19-nation eurozone members agreed a 500 billion euro rescue package last week to shield jobs, businesses and member states from the impact of the pandemic, but stopped short of setting up a recovery fund, expected to be financed through jointly issued debt.