UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Juncker Urges EU To Take Tough Line On Hungary Over Coronavirus Power Grab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:17 PM

Juncker Urges EU to Take Tough Line on Hungary Over Coronavirus Power Grab

Ex-European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has slammed the European Union over its "wishy-washy" response to what it sees as Hungary's failure to uphold EU values

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Ex-European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has slammed the European Union over its "wishy-washy" response to what it sees as Hungary's failure to uphold EU values.

The EU's executive body warned unnamed members in March that coronavirus response must not encroach on the bloc's fundamental principles, after a bill was passed to the Hungarian parliament that would allow the prime minister to rule by decree indefinitely.

"When it comes to the rule of law standard, it is not wishy-washy, but plain language that counts," Juncker told the Politico media company.

He admitted that direct criticism was unlikely to have any immediate effect on Prime Minister Viktor Orban, "but it would have made the course of the front lines clearer.

"

Juncker also criticized lack of unity among the EU's North and South on the economic response to the epidemic after the Netherlands refused to sign up to the collective issuance of debt, so-called corona bonds, to help worst-hit southern countries.

"Now we have let the North-South conflict flare up again without any need," he said, adding "we've learnt nothing."

The 19-nation eurozone members agreed a 500 billion euro rescue package last week to shield jobs, businesses and member states from the impact of the pandemic, but stopped short of setting up a recovery fund, expected to be financed through jointly issued debt.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Company Netherlands Hungary Euro March Media From Unity Foods Limited Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

20 minutes ago

Ukraine president offers $1 mln for virus vaccine

3 minutes ago

Police distribute ration among families of martyre ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Toll in Hungary Grows to 1,458 With 109 F ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says Hopes US to Continue Funding Organi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.