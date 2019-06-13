UrduPoint.com
Juncker Wants Weber To Become Next EU Commission President, Says EPP Has No 'Plan B'

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, whose mandate expires in October, officially announced on Wednesday that he wanted to see German politician Manfred Weber as his successor, stressing that the European People's Party (EPP) would not support any other candidate but him.

"I want him [Weber] to become the next president of the commission ... I am strongly convinced that he will be a good president of the commission and he will continue what I tried to start," Juncker told journalists after the EPP meeting in Spain.

When asked whether the party had a "plan B" in case Manfred was not appointed as the commission's president, he replied in the negative.

"EPP is not supporting any other candidate. EPP is unanimously supporting Manfred. So there is no 'plan B,'" Juncker said.

Although the EPP has remained the largest bloc in the European Parliament after the May elections, it lost 38 seats in the 751-seat legislature, dropping from 217 seats five years ago to 179.

Even if the party joins forces with the second largest group, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) that won 153 seats in the parliament, it still will not be enough to form their traditional grand coalition. The EPP therefore needs to secure support from other political forces to get Weber appointed as the commission's new president.

All three leading political groups in the legislature ” the EPP, S&D and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, which may potentially unite in a coalition ”  however want to see different candidates at the top executive post. In addition, at least 11 EU countries are skeptical about Weber's candidacy, which also reduces his chances to take over the job.

Weber is, meanwhile, a proponent of anti-Russia sanctions and critic of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

