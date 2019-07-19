June 2019 Marked Warmest Ever Recorded on Earth - US Atmospheric Agency

UrduPoint.com
Fri 19th July 2019

Last month was the warmest June on Earth ever recorded, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a report on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Last month was the warmest June on Earth ever recorded, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a report on Friday.

"Averaged as a whole, the June 2019 global land and ocean temperature departure from average was the highest for June since global records began in 1880 at +0.95C (+1.71F)," the report said.

The report said that nine of the 10 hottest Junes had taken place since 2010, with only June 1998 being from the 20th century and ranked as the eighth warmest June on Earth.

According to the report, the most notable June 2019 temperature departures from average were documented in northern Russia, in central and eastern Europe, northeastern Canada and southern areas of South America with temperatures 2.

0C (3.6F) above average in 1981-2010 or even higher.

The report added that June 2019, along with August 2015, April 2016 and June 2016, also marked the tenth highest monthly global ocean temperature departures from average ever recorded.

Based on the finding of the NOAA, the World Meteorological Organization will present a report on the situation during the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23.

