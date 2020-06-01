UrduPoint.com
June, 3 World Bicycle Day: A Short History

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:55 PM

June, 3 World Bicycle Day: a short history

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared June 3rd World Bicycle Day, adopting a resolution introduced by Turkmenistan and co-sponsored by 56 member countries

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st June, 2020) The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared June 3rd World Bicycle Day, adopting a resolution introduced by Turkmenistan and co-sponsored by 56 member countries.

In formalising this day of recognition, the UN acknowledged “the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation, fostering environmental stewardship and health”.


Cycling is very popular all around the world and one of the most popular sports included into the programme of the Olympic Games. Its history started with the first cycle race covering a distance between the cities of Paris and Rouen in 1869.
Nowadays, the cycling not only reflects the changes in sport sphere but also is the evidence of the triumph of peace-loving goals, friendship and solidarity of humankind.


Turkmenistan pays great attention to approchement of the nations, consolidation of peace, positive relations and cooperation in the planet.

Turkmenistan intensifies and consolidates the collaboration with International Olympic Committee, Olympic Council of Asia and the UN Office on Sports for Development and Peace, the World Health Organization as well with other competent interregional associations in this direction.


President of Turkmenistan highlights that bicycle helps to take care of the environment and to improve health among the main advantages of such ecologically friendly transport as bicycle.
Care of nation’s health, making of conditions for happy life of people are the priorities of the state policy of Turkmenistan.
All reforms and national programmes successfully implemented in Turkmenistan are based on the main values of our state and society – the human.


Sport and healthy life style help people to reveal his potential completely. It is worth to highlight that President of Turkmenistan proves it by personal example.

