June Sets World Records For Hottest Month, Smallest Antarctic Ice Cap - US Weather Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:12 PM

June Sets World Records for Hottest Month, Smallest Antarctic Ice Cap - US Weather Service

The world suffered the hottest June on record, the ice cap in Antarctica shrank to record low coverage and the Arctic ice cap just missed setting a new record as well, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The world suffered the hottest June on record, the ice cap in Antarctica shrank to record low coverage and the Arctic ice cap just missed setting a new record as well, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported in a press release on Thursday.

"Mother Earth worked up a major sweat last month," the release stated. "Scorching temperatures made June 2019 the hottest June on record for the globe. And for the second month in a row, warmth brought Antarctic sea-ice coverage to a new low for June.

"

In addition, the Arctic ice cap in June was the second smallest for the month since satellite-based record keeping began in 1979, about 10.5 percent below the average for 1981-2010, the release said.

It was also the hottest first half of the year for South America, parts of the southern portion of Africa, Madagascar, New Zealand, Alaska, western Canada, Mexico, eastern Asia, the Atlantic and Indian oceans and the Bering Sea, according to the release.

