MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Bad weather conditions in the second half of June in France have caused damage for more than 550 million Euros (more than $650 million), the national Insurance Federation estimated on Thursday.

Poor weather conditions included storms and floods, which affected local infrastructure and residents across the country. The organization assessed total losses based on applications registered during the period from June 16-29.

"Insurers estimate that these climatic episodes caused a total of 235,000 claims for 550 million euros," the statement read.

The main material damage comes from the flooding of private and public buildings, as well as the collapse of roofs.

France was caught up in an episode of bad weather, forcing the local authorities to raise an "orange" alert mode in nearly thirty of the country's departments. The most affected areas included Ile-de-France, Aisne, Gironde, Marne, and Oise, according to the insurance federation.