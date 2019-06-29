(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called on Friday a new EU-Mercosur trade agreement reached on Friday the largest in the bloc's history, the commission's press office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the European Union and Mercosur agreed on the terms of the trade deal that they had been negotiating over for almost 20 years. The accord is designed to enhance political and economic cooperation and boost sustainable growth.

"In the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade. Through this trade pact, Mercosur countries have decided to open up their markets to the EU. This is obviously great news for companies, workers and the economy on both sides of the Atlantic, saving over ‚¬4 billion [$4,5 billion] worth of duties per year.

This makes it the largest trade agreement the EU has ever concluded," Juncker said, as quoted in the statement.

The new accord is expected to increase cooperation between the blocs in such areas as migration, digital economy, research and education, human rights, including the rights of indigenous people, corporate and social responsibility, environment protection, ocean governance, as well as fight against terrorism, money laundering and cybercrime.

Mercosur was established in 1991 to encompass Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay into a common market. Venezuela's full membership was suspended in December 2016.