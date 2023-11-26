Junta-run Chad opens campaign for key December referendum

(@FahadShabbir)

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Chad began campaigning Saturday for a vote on a new constitution, in a perceived test of legitimacy for the ruling junta and the Itno dynasty's 30-year reign.

Transitional president General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, whose junta has governed since 2021, had promised to hand power to civilians and hold elections this year before postponing them to 2024.

More than 8.3 million people in the vast but poor Sahel country are called on to vote in a referendum slated for December 17, in a key step towards the elections and establishing civilian rule.