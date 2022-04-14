Jurists Should Decide If Situation in Ukraine Can Be Called Genocide - Macron

It is up to lawyers, not politicians, to qualify Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide or not, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday

"The word genocide has a meaning and the word genocide today must be referred to by lawyers, not by politicians. And I draw everyone's attention to it. If it is a genocide, the countries that consider it to be must intervene, according to international conventions. Is this what people want, to become co-belligerents? I don't think so," Macron told the France Bleu broadcaster during a trip to Le Havre, France.

Earlier in the day, French presidential candidate and the leader of the right-wing National Rally party Marine Le Pen also declined to describe the events in Ukraine as genocide.

On Wednesday, Macron called Russians and Ukrainians "fraternal peoples" and refused to characterize Russia's military operation in Ukraine as genocide, noting the need to be careful with such terms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on this statement saying that these words are "very painful" for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.