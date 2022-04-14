UrduPoint.com

Jurists Should Decide If Situation In Ukraine Can Be Called Genocide - Macron

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Jurists Should Decide If Situation in Ukraine Can Be Called Genocide - Macron

It is up to lawyers, not politicians, to qualify Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide or not, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) It is up to lawyers, not politicians, to qualify Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide or not, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"The word genocide has a meaning and the word genocide today must be referred to by lawyers, not by politicians. And I draw everyone's attention to it. If it is a genocide, the countries that consider it to be must intervene, according to international conventions. Is this what people want, to become co-belligerents? I don't think so," Macron told the France Bleu broadcaster during a trip to Le Havre, France.

Earlier in the day, French presidential candidate and the leader of the right-wing National Rally party Marine Le Pen also declined to describe the events in Ukraine as genocide.

On Wednesday, Macron called Russians and Ukrainians "fraternal peoples" and refused to characterize Russia's military operation in Ukraine as genocide, noting the need to be careful with such terms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on this statement saying that these words are "very painful" for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Lawyers France Le Havre Luhansk Donetsk February

Recent Stories

About 30,000 Ukrainians returning home every day: ..

About 30,000 Ukrainians returning home every day: UN relief agencies

59 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of Agha Siraj Dur ..

Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani for two weeks

1 minute ago
 No increase in sugar price at utility stores: Indu ..

No increase in sugar price at utility stores: Industries Ministry

1 minute ago
 RCB facilitation centre resolves 6,189 complaints ..

RCB facilitation centre resolves 6,189 complaints in nine months

1 minute ago
 Ukraine's Security Council Suspends Activities of ..

Ukraine's Security Council Suspends Activities of Opposition Platform - Reports

4 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.