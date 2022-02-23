Jury Begins Deliberations in Civil Rights Case Against 3 Officers in George Floyd Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) A US jury on Wednesday began deliberations in the Federal civil rights case brought against three former police officers involved in the death of black man George Floyd, a local CBS affiliate reported.

The jury is tasked with determining whether former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are guilty of federal civil rights violations, including deprivation of rights under color of law, for allegedly neglecting to aid Floyd during his murder by officer Derek Chauvin in May of 2020.

The charges stem from the three officers' alleged failure to intervene in the situation while Chauvin held Floyd down with his knee on his neck over the course of several minutes.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to the federal civil rights violations brought against him as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Chauvin is currently serving a state sentence of 22.5 years for murdering Floyd and faces an additional 240-300 months to serve concurrently for the civil rights charges.

Kueng, Lane and Thao in September requested their trial be separated from Chauvin's over concerns about receiving a fair trial. The three former officers will also face separate state criminal charges later in 2022.