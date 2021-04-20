Jury Concludes First Day of Deliberations in Chauvin Trial - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin accused of killing George Floyd has wrapped up the first day of deliberations, CNN reports citing the Hennepin County Court.

Earlier, it was reported that Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the Chauvin trial, had instructed the jury to begin deliberations for a verdict.

According to the Hennepin County Court, deliberations ended at 8 p.m. local time on Monday (01:00 GMT on Tuesday). It is unclear when the 12-juror panel will resume deliberations on Tuesday.

The trial of Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd last May, entered the closing arguments phase on Monday with a verdict expected to be given as early as this week.

Chauvin faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - entailing a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and ten years in prison, respectively.

Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser said that the city authorities had been preparing for several weeks for possible unrest in anticipation of the verdict in the Chauvin case. The District of Columbia National Guard said on Monday that it was activating approximately 250 personnel to support local law enforcement.

Local media reported on Monday that there were demonstrators marching through downtown Minneapolis, calling for justice for Floyd.