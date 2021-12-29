UrduPoint.com

Jury Deliberations Continue In Elizabeth Holmes Trial After Closed Legal Team Meeting

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 09:06 PM

Jury deliberations resumed in the trial of Theranos health technology company founder Elizabeth Holmes on Wednesday morning following a closed-door meeting between the legal teams and the judge the prior day, according to court filings.

The prosecution and defense teams met with Judge Edward Davila for 23 minutes on Tuesday morning, but the transcript of the meeting was ordered sealed, court documents filed late on Tuesday said. Holmes was not present at the meeting.

Jury deliberations entered their sixth day of deliberations on Wednesday morning, weighing whether Holmes is guilty of perpetrating a wire-fraud scheme to defraud investors in Theranos.

The company, founded in 2003, attracted millions in investment on claims that it invented reliable methods to test blood for a range of diseases using only several drops.

The company was once considered to be worth more than $9 billion, earning Holmes acclaim as an extremely successful entrepreneur.

However, US media suggested in 2015 that the company's own testing equipment might produce unreliable results and that Theranos was using other manufacturers' machines to run their tests. The publication was followed by closer examinations by authorities, lawsuits and, eventually, criminal charges for Holmes and former Theranos CFO Ramesh Balwani.

The jury listened to testimony from 32 witnesses over the course of a three month trial, including from Holmes herself. She testified that Balwani, with whom she was romantically involved, abused her and held control over her during the time period during which the alleged crimes occurred. Balwani pleaded not guilty to the same charges as Holmes and is expected to face trial in 2022.

