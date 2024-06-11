Jury Deliberations Resume In Hunter Biden Gun Case
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Wilmington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A jury resumed deliberations on Tuesday in the trial of Hunter Biden on Federal gun charges, a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.
Hunter Biden, 54, the son of President Joe Biden, is accused of lying about his illegal drug use when he bought a handgun in 2018, a felony.
His trial comes as his father is seeking reelection, and less than two weeks after the conviction on business fraud charges of Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee in November.
