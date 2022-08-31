UrduPoint.com

Jury Fails To Reach Verdict In Ryan Giggs Assault Trial

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Jury fails to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault trial

A UK judge on Wednesday discharged the jury in the domestic violence case against former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, after it failed to reach a verdict despite days of deliberations

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A UK judge on Wednesday discharged the jury in the domestic violence case against former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, after it failed to reach a verdict despite days of deliberations.

The jury of seven women and four men, which earlier this week had been given the option of delivering a majority verdict, could not reach a decision after more than 20 hours of consideration.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which oversees prosecutions in England and Wales, must now decide whether to retry the case following a four-week trial.

Its lawyers will consider the public interest of a retrial of Giggs, 48, who until recently served as coach of the Wales national team, which would only take place many months from now.

He had denied three counts of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville as well as assaulting her and her younger sister.

Prosecutors alleged that the ex-star headbutted Greville in the face as she tried to end their relationship, and had subjected her to a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological".

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was among those to give evidence in the case, which also saw Giggs take the stand and admit to being unfaithful in all his past romantic relationships but deny ever being violent.

Giggs resigned as the Wales manager in June, after being on leave since his arrest.

He said he did not want "continued interest around this case" to affect the team as it prepares for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

He remains on conditional bail until a further hearing in the case on September 7, and has said he looks forward to "clearing my name".

Giggs exploded onto the scene as a teenager in the mid-1990s. He ended his career at Old Trafford as the most-decorated player in English football history.

As a player, he made a club-record 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

He began his coaching career at Old Trafford, taking temporary charge at the end of the 2013-14 season after David Moyes was sacked. Giggs then worked as an assistant to Louis van Gaal for two years.

Giggs was appointed Wales boss in January 2018 and helped them secure qualification for Euro 2020, their only major tournament appearance since the 1958 World Cup.

He missed the chance to lead them to last year's European Championships after being placed on leave by the Welsh FA since November 2020.

He finally resigned from that role in June after Wales qualified for the World Cup under the stewardship of his former assistant Rob Page.

jj/phz/pvh

Related Topics

Hearing Football World Lawyers Qatar David Van Lead Wales United Kingdom Old Trafford Euro Manchester United January June September November Women 2018 2020 All From Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

UK Queen Elizabeth II to Receive Johnson in Scotla ..

UK Queen Elizabeth II to Receive Johnson in Scotland on September 6 - Buckingham ..

1 minute ago
 Assets case: Court seeks arguments on acquittal pl ..

Assets case: Court seeks arguments on acquittal plea of ex-SSP

1 minute ago
 Siemens Has Nowhere to Repair Nord Stream Turbines ..

Siemens Has Nowhere to Repair Nord Stream Turbines - Gazprom CEO

1 minute ago
 Flood relief activities' scope further expanded: C ..

Flood relief activities' scope further expanded: CM

1 minute ago
 Iraq political deadlock persists after bloody unre ..

Iraq political deadlock persists after bloody unrest

3 minutes ago
 Sadr locked into 'zero-sum' game for Iraq dominanc ..

Sadr locked into 'zero-sum' game for Iraq dominance, analysts say

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.