Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Guilty On Federal Hate Crimes Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Guilty on Federal Hate Crimes Charges

A US jury on Tuesday delivered a guilty verdict in the federal hate crimes case against the three men convicted in relation to the murder of black man Ahmaud Arbery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) A US jury on Tuesday delivered a guilty verdict in the Federal hate crimes case against the three men convicted in relation to the murder of black man Ahmaud Arbery

The jury found Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan guilty of violating Arbery's civil rights.

They also found the McMichaels guilty on related firearms charges.

A US judge in January sentenced the three men to life in prison after a jury found them guilty on charges including murder for shooting and killing Arbery in February, 2020. The incident gained widespread attention after footage of the murder went viral in May 2020. The three men pursued Arbery, who was purportedly jogging in the area, in their trucks before murdering him in the altercation.

