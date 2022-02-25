Jury Finds 3 Officers Involved in George Floyd Murder Guilty on Civil Rights Charges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) A US jury found three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd guilty on civil rights violation charges, the Star Tribune reported on Thursday.

The jury found Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane guilty on civil rights charges, including failure to render medical aid to Floyd and failure to intervene to stop fellow former officer Derek Chauvin from kneeling on his neck, the report said.

The jury also found that the officers' actions resulted in Floyd's death, which could lead to them receiving significantly higher sentences. The jury delivered its verdict after approximately 13 hours of deliberation.