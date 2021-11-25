Jury Finds Killer of Black Jogger Ahmaud Arbery Guilty on All Counts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A jury in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday found the killer of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery guilty on all nine criminal counts he faced, including murder

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A jury in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday found the killer of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery guilty on all nine criminal counts he faced, including murder.

The jury found Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Arbery after pursuing the jogger in trucks alongside his father Greg McMichael and neighbor William Bryan, guilty on all charges

The jury found all three men guilty on various charges, including murder. The killing gained widespread attention after a video of the incident went viral in May 2020.