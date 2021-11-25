UrduPoint.com

Jury Finds Killer Of Black Jogger Ahmaud Arbery Guilty On All Counts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:29 AM

Jury Finds Killer of Black Jogger Ahmaud Arbery Guilty on All Counts

A jury in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday found the killer of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery guilty on all nine criminal counts he faced, including murder

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A jury in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday found the killer of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery guilty on all nine criminal counts he faced, including murder.

The jury found Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Arbery after pursuing the jogger in trucks alongside his father Greg McMichael and neighbor William Bryan, guilty on all charges

The jury found all three men guilty on various charges, including murder. The killing gained widespread attention after a video of the incident went viral in May 2020.

Related Topics

Murder Man Bryan Georgia May Criminals 2020 All

Recent Stories

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

5 minutes ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

30 minutes ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

6 minutes ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.