Jury Finds Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty On All Charges In Kenosha Shooting Incident

Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:39 PM

Jury Finds Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty on All Charges in Kenosha Shooting Incident

The jury in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse returned a verdict of not guilty on all charges, including reckless homicide, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide, for shooting three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The jury in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse returned a verdict of not guilty on all charges, including reckless homicide, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide, for shooting three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Rittenhouse argued that the shootings occurred in self-defense after he was threatened, pursued and attacked by three men during the riots in Kenosha, where he acted as a medic and assisted the community in other ways. Rittehnouse was armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 firearm during the incidents when a mob chased him.

