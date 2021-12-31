UrduPoint.com

Jury Finds Teva Pharmaceuticals Responsible For Opioid Crisis In New York - Atty. General

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 01:32 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) A jury in New York State found that Teva Pharmaceuticals and other opioid manufacturers are responsible for the opioid crisis in the state, Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

"A jury has found opioid manufacturer Teva and others responsible for the destruction they caused Americans by fueling the opioid crisis," James said via Twitter. "This ruling in our trial is a victory for every family and community torn apart by opioids."

James added that her office will immediately seek a trial to determine how much Teva Pharmaceuticals and other opioid manufacturers will pay in damage fees.

New York State sued Teva Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma and several distributers, claiming that opioids such as oxycodone and hydrocodone were marketed as safe and less addictive alternatives to common opiates such as morphine.

Opioid overdoses killed more than 100,000 Americans in the past six years, according to media reports. Many of the victims either overdosed on prescription opioids or initially became hooked on prescribed painkillers and later switched to deadly black-market alternatives such as heroin.

