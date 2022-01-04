Jury in Trial of Elizabeth Holmes Cannot Reach Unanimous Verdict on 3 Counts - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The jury deliberating the trial of Theranos health technology company founder Elizabeth Holmes delivered a note to the court saying they cannot reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 criminal counts, ABC reported on Monday.

On their seventh day of deliberations, the jury reportedly informed the court they are unable to come to a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 criminal charges related to an alleged scheme to defraud investors in Theranos, the report said.

The company attracted millions in investment on claims that it invented reliable methods to test blood for a range of diseases using only several drops before media suggested in 2015 that the company's own testing equipment might produce unreliable results and that Theranos was using other manufacturers' machines to run their tests.

The media claims were followed by closer examinations by the authorities, lawsuits and, eventually, criminal charges for Holmes and former Theranos CFO Ramesh Balwani.

Holmes testified during the trial that Balwani, with whom she was romantically involved, abused and held control over her during the time when the alleged crimes occurred, the report said.

The jury, which listened to testimony from 32 witnesses over the course of a three-month trial, was brought into the courtroom by Judge Edward Davila, where he read modified jury instructions pertinent to a deadlock situation, thte report added.